Cynthia Obi-Uchendu Reveals Husband Ebuka Hosted Premiere of Big Brother Titans While Extremely Sick

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu is so proud of her husband for his work ethic and professionalism even in the face if ill health.

The business woman and wife of one of the Big Brother Titans host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, took to her Twitter account to reveal her man’s current health status.

“Who would have thought Ebuka is extremely sick right now… professional to the core,” she tweeted. She however added a rejoinder to downplay the severity of the illness. “Maybe not extremely….. Words have power biko.”

Maybe not extremely …. Words have power biko… 🙏 https://t.co/rir3IxbxsH — Cynthia Obi-Uchendu (@justcynthia_o) January 15, 2023

