Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is 40 years old today and like the popular saying goes, life is only about to begin for him.

The wife of the media personality and ace fashionista, Cynthia, took to her Instagram page to celebrate her man and list that many reasons why she loves him.

Cynthia listed 40 reasons why she’s in love with her husband and as you can guess, his sense of style was included in that.

