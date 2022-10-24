Cynthia Morgan Shades Seyi Shay, Tiwa Savage as She Responds to Troll

Cynthia Morgan made sure to drag her former colleagues, Seyi Shay and Tiwa Savage while responding to shade directed to her by another person.

The former dancehall singer who left the music industry a while ago, was called out by a Twitter user who alleged that the singer had been man to her when she was hot in the music industry. The tweep added that she’s glad that Cynthia Morgan has been humbled as she has recorded 0 hits in 8 years.

Morgan responded by telling the tweep that she was also ignored by players in the music industry in her upcoming days and called the call out pathetic.

Cynthia Morgan went on to shade Tiwa Savage for telling Ebuka she didn’t show up for her show, despite telling her she was in no right frame of mind to perform. She also added Seyi Shay to the mix, noting that the new mum only reaches out when she need a verse or trying to recruit folks to help her fight Tiwa Savage.

