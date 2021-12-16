Cynthia Morgan Says Burnaboy and Wizkid are Musically Weak

Cynthia Morgan shared her thoughts on Burnaboy and Wizkid’s music without holding back.

The embattled singer took to her Instagram stories to state that her Grammy award winning colleagues weren’t quite cutting it.

“Burnaboy is losing it with his music arrangement. Wizkid was ok but his last 8 bars was week #B’dor.

Cynthia Morgan rated Burnaboy and Wizkid’s music together a 5/10. She said that it appeared like it was made in a hurry and a large percentage of it was unnecessary.

Morgan adde that the rhyming and melody on the chorus also left much to be desired. However, the beat maker did a great job!

