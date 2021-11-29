Cynthia Morgan Reveals She Suffered PTSD from Wearing Red Hair

Cynthia Morgan had a few things to get off her chest and made sure to do just that.

The embattled singer who had a long drawn out public exchange with her former record label boss, Jude Okoye and her manager, Joy has shared how her image during her days with her former boss has left her with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Cynthia Morgan took to Instagram to share with her fans that wearing red hair gave her a real identity crisis.

She revealed that she got PTSD from this as red wasn’t even her favourite colour. Even the nose ring she usually sported was all part of a costume she was made to wear as she never pierced her nose.

Cynthia Morgan requested that folks who love will never ask her to wear red hair again until she’s finally over the trauma.

