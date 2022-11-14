Cynthia Morgan Releases Doomsday Prophecies About Wizkid, Funke Akindele, Others

Cynthia Morgan has released some rather terrifying prophecies about some Nigerian and international celebrities.

The dancehall singer took to her Instagram page to share the doomsday messages she reportedly received concerning Funke Akindele, Wizkid, PDP’s gubernatorial candidate for Lagos, Jandor and Jamaican artiste, Popcaan.

Cynthia noted that since she didn’t know these people personally, she had to resort to social media to pass the message across and ensure that they get it.

For Funke, she said bankruptcy was looming unless she prays fervently against it and added that Wizkid’s mental health was at stake too.

She urged Jandor to choose a side or step down from contesting the Lagos State seat at all and urged Popcaan to pray against untimely death.

