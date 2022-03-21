Monday, March 21, 2022
Cynthia Morgan Labels the Bible Inaccurate, Calls Out Preachers

Cynthia Morgan has labelled the Bible inaccurate according to her personal research of the Holy Book.

The former recording and performing artist shared this via her Instagram stories in Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Cynthia Morgan stated that she was baffled that preachers who say they have read the Bible from Genesis to Revelation are yet to highlight the discrepancies in tit to their followers.

She also added that by all indications, she’s supposed to be a preacher herself but couldn’t bring herself to teach from a book with many contradictions.

