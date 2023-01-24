Cynthia Morgan Has A Wordl for Folks Clamouring for Her Return to Music

Cynthia Morgan has not shared any recent plans to return to the music scene however, she’s over folks bugging her about it.

The former singer took to her Instagram stories to direct a statement at those clamouring for her return.

Cynthia noted that most of these people never supported her career with a dollar, neither did they put in a good word for her while she was still active on the scene. She concluded that they were low-key her fans all along.

The Edo State native also share another sentiment, noting that she wishes she could change her state of origin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...