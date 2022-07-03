Cynthia Erivo Comes Out as Bisexual in New Issue of British Vogue

Cynthia Erivo has come out as bisexual, opening up about her sexuality and also praising LGBTQ+ folks.

The Oscar-nominated actress, 35, admits to British Vogue, in its August 2022 Pride issue, that it took her a while to reveal her bisexuality.

“[LGBTQ+ people] still feel the need to be constantly justifying why we deserve to be treated as equal beings, when really the only difference is that we love differently and we express ourselves differently.”

She added, “Rather than being chastised for that, we should be commended for being brave. That’s the most important thing: giving people the space to show up fully as who they are.”

Posting the cover of the magazine’s August issue which featured her alongside many notable members of the LGBTQ+, she noted that fear and nerves had gotten in the way of sharing all of herself with people in the past but now, she’s doing it with pride.

