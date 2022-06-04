Saturday, June 4, 2022
Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Clinics Releases Statement Over Death of Patient

Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Clinics has released a press statement regarding the death of a patient.

The deceased had undergone a BBL procedure at the clinic and reportedly died on Mat 31, four days after the surgery.

Friends of the deceased alleged that she died as a result of negligence on the part of the clinic as he had been bleeding after surgery but was told it was normal.

Now Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Clinics is setting the record straight as to what happened on that fateful day.

In its statement, the clinic noted that the surgery had been successful and the patient was up on her feet. However, doctors noticed that she looked anaemic down days later despite having blood transfusion. Her health deteriorated in time, ultimately leading leading to her death.

