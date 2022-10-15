Cybercrimes: Ghana deports 16 Nigerians

The Seme Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), on Friday, said that 16 Nigerians had been deported from Ghana for allegedly committing cyber crimes there.

Dr Chukwu Emeka, the Controller of the Command, disclosed this during a news conference in Seme, Lagos State.

According to Emeka, these are young Nigerians, who claimed that they were deceived or intentionally went out of the country in search of greener pastures.

“Ghana’s Financial and Intelligence Agency accused them of cyber crime but from our preliminary investigation, we discovered that some of them were lured into these criminal activities due to the get-rich syndrome our youths are developing.

“Some of them are victims in the sense that they were deceived that they can make money if they leave Nigeria. Unfortunately, they don’t get the actual thing they bargained for in Ghana.

“Further investigation also showed that most of them left the country through illegal routes or through the sea to other West African countries.

“We also discovered that most of them travelled without genuine travel documents, so when they got to Ghana they became prey to the authorities.

“The Comptroller General of NIS, Mr Idris Jere, has always advised Nigerians to get genuine travellers’ documents before leaving the country.

“Yes, we are part of the ECOWAS treaty of free movement and goods within the sub-region. But the condition is that you must enter those countries through a legitimate route and with the right travel documents.”

