CWG2022: Amusan wins 100m gold

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan has won the gold medal in the women’s 100m hurdles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Amusan, 25, became the first Nigerian athlete to win a World Athletics Championship gold when she stormed to victory in the women’s 100m hurdles in Oregon last month.

The sprint queen, who had obliterated the world record in an astonishing semi-final where she clocked 12.12sec, powered over the line at Hayward Field in 12.06sec.

Then in Birmingham, United Kingdom on Sunday, Amusan replicated her outstanding performance in Oregun as Team Nigeria racks up more gold.

