Monday, March 28, 2022
ADANNE

Cute Video of Blue Ivy Performing Alongside Mom, Beyonce, at the Oscars

Blue Ivy continues to make her mark in the creative industry.

The Grammy award-winning star joined her mom in performing the theme song, “Be Alive,” for the King Richard movie which earned an Oscar nomination. And from the clip making rounds, we can see the young child dancing to the beat, in front of her mother.

The award for the original song category eventually went to Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for their collaborative single, “No Time to Die.”

However, watch Blue Ivy and her mom:

