Cultists storms burial in Anambra, kill 20 mourners

Gunmen suspected to be members of a cult group have killed 20 persons at a burial in Ebenebe, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

They were also said to have desecrated the corpse of a suspected member, identified as Ozo, that had been prepared for burial.

It was gathered that while Ozo’s body was lying in state in his compound, the suspected cultists arrived at the scene and shot at the mourners.

Members of the community wailed as they returned to find corpses in the compound.

A source said, “My sister was supposed to be at the burial. She and her friends had already prepared to leave Awka for Ebenebe, but the vehicle they booked to take them disappointed them. She and her friends were so unhappy, and they decided to go in search of another vehicle that could take them. It was in the course of going to the burial that they received a phone call that everybody at the burial had been dispersed by some gunmen.

“There is a video from the scene, which showed several persons lying in pools of blood, while the corpse was desecrated, and the coffin flung apart.”

The Anambra State Police Command confirmed the incident, describing it as a case of cult rivalry.

Its spokesman, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, said, “Yes, this morning (Saturday), there was an incident at Ebenebe. A burial was going on when some people suspected to be cultists invaded the area and started shooting. I do not have details of casualties now, but I will keep you informed once the picture becomes clear. For now, the Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, has dispatched tactical squads comprising various units to the area to maintain calm.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...