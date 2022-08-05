Cucurella joins Chelsea in £60m deal

Chelsea have signed Spanish defender Marc Cucurella from Premier League rivals Brighton on a six-year contract, the London club announced Friday.

While no fee was disclosed, British media reports have valued the deal at £60 million.

The 24-year-old should now be available for Chelsea’s Premier League opener away to Everton on Saturday.

“I’m really happy; it’s a big opportunity for me to join one of the best clubs in the world and I’m going to work hard to be happy here and help the team,” Cucurella told Chelsea’s website.

The Spain wing-back has now become Chelsea’s latest pre-season signing with Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling, and Carney Chukwuemeka all having arrived at Stamford Bridge.

It is understood that Cucurella’s move could pave the way for young Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill to head in the opposite direction, on loan, to Brighton.

