Cubana Chiefpriest Mocks Folks with Summer Body But No Summer Money

Pascal Chibuike Ikechukwu aka Cubana Chiefpriest is mocking folks who put a lot of effort into making their bodies swoon-worthy in time for summer.

The celebrity barman and brand influencer posted a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram on Sunday, May 29 to drive home his point.

In the picture, Cubana Chiefpriest looked like he was away on vacation a d had a large spread before him. Donning gold jewelry, sunglasses and shorts, he wrote,

“You have summer body but you don’t have summer money, no be juju be that. How or where you wan go show the body. Hustle oo make your summer body no go end for bar beach. As you dey hustle for better body no forget to get plenty money.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...