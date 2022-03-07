Cubana Chiefpriest Insists Ubi Franklin’s Loyalty Should Lie with Davido

It looks like Cubana Chiefpriest does not believe in the possibility of liking two different artistes equally and has made this known.

The social media influencer revealed his stance under the comment section of a post made by Ubi Franklin on his Instagram page.

Ubi who was flown to London on a private jet by Davido for his “We Rise by Lifting Others” concert which went down at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday, March 5, decided to clear the air about his feelings for Wizkid.

Franklin had noted that he enjoys both Wizkid and Davido and had in fact attended all three days of Wizkid’s O2 Arena shows back in 2021 and blogged about them.

Cubana Chiefpriest however, didn’t share this sentiment as he noted that it’s not possible to love both Davido and Wizkid equally. He also added that Ubi Franklin’s loyalty should lie with Davido who flew him out to London on a private jet.

