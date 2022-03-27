Cubana Chiefpriest Faults Burna Boy’s Claims, Declares Davido the Richest Artist

Cubana Chiefpriest is a ride or die for Davido at any given time and will not hesitate to prop up his friend for the rest of the world.

The celebrity barman took to instagram to fault Burna Boy’s earlier claim of being the highest paid artist in the history of African music.

Cubana Chiefpriest bestowed this tank on his friend Davido while sharing a clip of the two of them hanging out together with the singer showing off one of his very expensive time pieces.

Cubana captioned the clip, “The Richest!!!!! No cap.”

