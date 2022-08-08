Cubana Chiefpriest Escapes Unhurt After Gunmen Attack His Car in Anambra

Okechukwu Pascal popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has escaped unhurt from an armed attack in Anambra State.

The celebrity barman shared a video of his vehicle riddled with bullets on social media, but thankfully, he and his entourage are safe and sound.

In other videos he put up after the scary incident, Cubana thanked God for keeping him and his wife safe and clarified that the attack happened in Anambra on his way to Asaba and not in Imo as earlier reported by some blogs.

He said, “God Did!!! The marathon continues, all my people are safe & sound. Sh*t never happened here in Imo. It happened in Anambra on my way to work in Asaba. Fact remains the entire South-East needs to be sanitized completely.”

