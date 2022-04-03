Cubana Chiefpriest Arrested for Alleged Money Laundering and Tax Fraud

Pascal Chibuike Ikechukwu aka Cubana Chiefpriest has reportedly been arrested by the EFCC for alleged money laundering and tax fraud.

The brand Influencer and business man was picked up at the Lagos airport on Thursday, March 31 by men of the anti-graft agency.

The news of Cubana Chiefpriest’s arrest was reportedly put under wraps amidst pressure from his associates and family, who said the matter could complicate conditions for others likely connected to the alleged racket.

According to reports, only his wife is permitted to see in custody making it impossible for the celebrity barman to return birthday greetings from his nearly four million Instagram followers,

It was not immediately clear when he would be granted bail or the level of information officials had been able to squeeze from him as of Saturday night.

“The matter is still under investigation,” a source said anonymously.

Cubana Chief Priest has gained nationwide acclaim as an ambassador for many national brands, including Bullet and LVMH.

His arrest came weeks after another socialite Obi Cubana was arrested by the anti-narcotics agency NDLEA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...