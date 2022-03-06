Cubana Chiefpriest Apologises to Benin People for Snide Comment

Cubana Chiefpriest has tendered an unreserved apology to folks from the Benin Kingdom over a snide comment he directed at them.

The influencer who is currently in the UK and was on ground for Davido’s ‘We Rise by Lifting Others’ Concert on Saturday had made a joke that was perceived insulting.

Upon Israel DMW’s arrival in the UK, Cubana Chiefpriest had noted that he will be the first Benin person to be at the O2 Arena.

He however backtracked on his comment as he took to his Instagram stories to state that it was a joke and didn’t mean any insult by his utterance. He added that he was scared of ‘juju’ from Edo people who are reportedly famous for having it in abundance.

