Cuba Gooding Jr. Pleads Guilty to Forcible Touching Charge, Avoids Jail Time,

Cuba Gooding Jr. recently pleaded guilty to forcibly touching a woman and so has avoided jail time in the criminal case accusing him of violating three different women.

Variety reports that Oscar Award-winning actor was facing up to a year behind bars for groping three women at Manhattan clubs in 2018 and 2019. Now, he will have to comply with the terms of his deal as his misdemeanor will be reduced to a lesser violation of harassment.

As part of the plea, he must continue his alcohol and behavior counseling for six months.

“We fully credit and believe all of the survivors in this case and thank all of the women and other witnesses who cooperated with our office during the pendency of our investigation,” Assistant District Attorney Coleen Balbert said during the actor’s court appearance.

Recall that he was arrested in June 2019 after a woman accused him of squeezing her breast without her consent at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square. A few months later, he was charged in two additional cases from women accusing him of similar sexual abuse.

In total, 22 women have accused him of sexual misconduct.

