Cuba Gooding Jr. Invited to Host Event at NYC Strip Club After Pleading Guilty to Groping Woman in Nightclub

Cuba Gooding Jr. appears to be getting gigs two weeks after pleading guilty to groping a woman in a club.

Page Six reports that the actor has been invited by the Sapphire Gentleman’s Club in New York to host an upcoming party at the club’s location in Times Square, which is just blocks away from where he groped one of his three accusers.

22 women in total have accused the actor of sexual misconduct.

He was arrested in June 2019 after a woman accused him of squeezing her breast without her consent at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square. Later, he was charged in two additional cases from women accusing him of similar sexual abuse. After pleading guilty to one of the incidents, he will avoid jail time but must continue his alcohol and behavior counseling for six months.

