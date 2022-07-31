Crystal Smith Quits Marriage as She Accuses Neyo of Cheating with Prostitutes

Crystal Smith has decided to pack up and leave her marriage, coming upon the realisation of infidelity by her husband, Neyo.

The entrepreneur and mother of three who only recently renewed her marriage vows with the singer, posted a lengthy message on her Instagram page to announce her decision.

Crystal Smith revealed that her marriage has been 8 years of lies and deception and unknowingly sharing her life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him – unprotected.

She went on to add that she’s beyond heartbroken and devastated by the turn of events but has now decided to choose herself by walking away.

Smith noted that folks should quit sending her evidence of Neyo’s cheating because what he does is no longer her business.

