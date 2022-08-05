Crystal Smith Files for Divorce from Neyo, Claims he Fathered a Child with Mistress

It looks like there’s no turning back on Crystal Smith’s decision to end her marriage to Neyo as she has reportedly filed for divorce.

Days after announcing via social media that her marriage to the singer was filled with lies, deception and infidelity, the model set the ball rolling by filing legal documents to end their union.

According to Radar Online, Crystal filed a petition for divorce on Monday, August 1. She listed the date of marriage as February 20, 2016. It states that “the parties separated on or about July 22, 2022, and since that date have continuously lived in a bona fide state of separation.”

Crystal said she “is entitled to a divorce from [Ne-Yo] upon the ground that the marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.” She adds, “[Ne-Yo] has committed the act of adultery,” the outlet quotes.

Crystal who shares three minor children with Neyo: Shaffer Smith Jr., Roman Smith, and Isabella Smith, also says he recently fathered a child with another woman! She’s reportedly demanding the court award her temporary and permanent alimony in all forms from [Ne-Yo] for her support and maintenance. She also reportedly wants Ne-Yo to pay both child and spousal support since she claims she’s been taking care of the kids since the split.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...