Crypto moguls Taran, Kullander and Mushegian die in 4 weeks

The sequential demise of cryptocurrency investors Vyacheslav Taran, 53; Tiantian Kullander, 30; and Nikolai Mushegian, 29, has become a theme of controversy.

The trio passed away in different circumstances between October 28 and November 25, unsettling the crypto community.

Dealers and analysts are throwing up theories, with calls for thorough investigations into what some believe are mysterious deaths.

In the most recent incident, Taran, a Russian billionaire and co-founder of Libertex, was killed after his helicopter crashed.

A veteran pilot also died in the accident that occurred in a resort town close to Monaco, the world’s second-smallest sovereign state.

Kullander a.k.a. TT, the founder of Amber Group, died in his sleep on November 23, the Hong Kong-based company announced.

The digital asset firm of the late Chinese national received a $3 billion valuation in 2022 and was seeking another $100 million in funds.

Mushegian, co-founder of MakerDAO, drowned in late October in San Juan, Puerto, after being “swept away by sea currents” at Conando Beach.

The developer died hours after tweeting that he heard America and Israel’s national intelligence agencies, CIA and Mossad, were after his life.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...