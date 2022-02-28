Crossdresser, James Brown Speaks on His Beef With Davido

James Brown has announced that he will not be present at Davido’s O2 Arena show coming up in London this week because if a pending beef between them.

The popular crossdresser who is currently in the UK for school disclosed this on his Instagram stories on Sunday.

James Brown revealed that Davido blocked him in Instagram for no reason even way before he became popular and seeing that he has never done anything to warrant this from the DMW boss, he wondered why.

He questioned maybe the father of three is homophobic as he tried to figure out what would have been responsible for him being blocked and went in to say that for this reason, he will not be attending the show.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...