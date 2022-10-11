Crossdresser James Brown Reacts to Leaked Sex Tape

James Brown Obialor has reacted to his leaked sex tape making the rounds on social media.

The popular crossdresser began trending on social media on Tuesday morning after a tape of him having unprotected sex with an unidentified woman, made its way to internet space.

Setting his Instagram page to private, James Brown took to his Twitter to react to the turn of events, noting that he has been unable to sleep. He added that he is said and depressed and feel tired and asked if this is what it feels like to have your sex tape leaked.

I can’t sleep 😴 well, I am havering a bad dream. — Princess 👸of Africow james brown (@wf_jamesbrown) October 11, 2022

For the first time in a long time I am sad & depressed, I feel down and tired. Is this what it fell like — Princess 👸of Africow james brown (@wf_jamesbrown) October 11, 2022

