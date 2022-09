James Brown created quite the fuss upon learning of the demise of the late Queen Elizabeth of England.

The popular crossdresser who claimed the monarch as his godmother, took to his Instagram to share a video of himself wailing as friends tried to comfort him.

Brown shared that his heart is currently bleeding as the woman he admires and looks up to has passed on. He thanked her for her love and support especially regarding opening his James Brown empire business.

