Sunday, December 4, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Cross Okonkwo is in Love, Hints at Getting Married in 2023

It looks like Cross Okonkwo has found the love of his life and is ready to put his bad boy ways behind him.

The Big Brother Naija alum shocked his fans when he tweeted that ‘love don dey sweet oooo”.

Cross Okonkwo also went further to ask his fans how his fans would feel of be got married on 2023.

“Hypothetically speaking if I was to get . married next year would I like that,” he tweeted.

