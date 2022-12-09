Croatia beat Brazil to reach World Cup semifinals

Croatia pulled off another upset to reach the World Cup quarterfinals after edging Brazil 4-2 on penalties.

Brazil seemed to be coasting through to the last four after talisman Neymar gave them a 1-0 lead in the first period of extra-time.

However, Ztalko Dalic’s men found an unlikely leveler through substitute Bruno Petkovic’s deflected strike five minutes from the end of extra time.

And as they did against Japan in the last 16, Croatia upset five-time champions and pre-tournament favourites Brazil 4-2 in the shootout to storm into a second straight World Cup semifinal.

They will take on the winner of the other quarterfinal tie between Netherland and Argentina.

