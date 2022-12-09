Friday, December 9, 2022
HomeSports
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Croatia beat Brazil to reach World Cup semifinals

Croatia pulled off another upset to reach the World Cup quarterfinals after edging Brazil 4-2 on penalties.

Brazil seemed to be coasting through to the last four after talisman Neymar gave them a 1-0 lead in the first period of extra-time.

However, Ztalko Dalic’s men found an unlikely leveler through substitute Bruno Petkovic’s deflected strike five minutes from the end of extra time.

And as they did against Japan in the last 16, Croatia upset five-time champions and pre-tournament favourites Brazil 4-2 in the shootout to storm into a second straight World Cup semifinal.

They will take on the winner of the other quarterfinal tie between Netherland and Argentina.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: