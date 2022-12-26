Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Gifts Him Rolls Royce for Christmas

Lifestyle

Georgina Rodriguez went all out with her Christmas gift to her long-term partner and baby daddy, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The model gifted the ave footballer ehi was recently fired from Manchester United Football Club a brand new Rolls Royce for Christmas.

Georgina Rodriguez posted a video of the gift presentation which clearly caught the footballer by surprise, via her verified Instagram page on Monday, December 26.

Cristiano Ronaldo also shared a photo of his gift via his verified Instagram page as he thanked his lady love for her generosity.

Latest

Celebrity

Actress Omowumi Dada is Engaged!

0
Congratulations are in order for Omowumi Dada who has announced that she is engaged.
Technology

How to unfollow someone on Mastodon

0
Some users may change the content they add over...
Politics

Court dismisses eighth suit seeking to disqualify Tinubu

0
Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed a...
News

Christmas: Passengers lament high cost of air tickets

0
Some passengers at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja have...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Actress Omowumi Dada is Engaged!

0
Congratulations are in order for Omowumi Dada who has announced that she is engaged.
Technology

How to unfollow someone on Mastodon

0
Some users may change the content they add over...
Politics

Court dismisses eighth suit seeking to disqualify Tinubu

0
Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed a...
News

Christmas: Passengers lament high cost of air tickets

0
Some passengers at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja have...
Politics

Saraki lauds ‘relentless fighter’ Dogara

0
Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has greeted former House...
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina
spot_imgspot_img

Actress Omowumi Dada is Engaged!

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Congratulations are in order for Omowumi Dada who has announced that she is engaged.
Read more

How to unfollow someone on Mastodon

Emmanuel Offor -
Some users may change the content they add over time or they will cease to interest you. In this case, you can unfollow the...
Read more

Court dismisses eighth suit seeking to disqualify Tinubu

Emmanuel Offor -
Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed a suit seeking to disqualify the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!

%d bloggers like this: