Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Gifts Him Rolls Royce for Christmas

Georgina Rodriguez went all out with her Christmas gift to her long-term partner and baby daddy, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The model gifted the ave footballer ehi was recently fired from Manchester United Football Club a brand new Rolls Royce for Christmas.

Georgina Rodriguez posted a video of the gift presentation which clearly caught the footballer by surprise, via her verified Instagram page on Monday, December 26.

Cristiano Ronaldo also shared a photo of his gift via his verified Instagram page as he thanked his lady love for her generosity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...