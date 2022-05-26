Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fiancée, Georgina Rodriguez Makes first Public Appearance at Cannes Since Death of Newborn

Georgina Rodriguez has stepped out in public for the first time since announcing the death of her newborn son.

The model and fiancée to football star, Cristiano Ronaldo made it out for the 75th Cannes Film Festival and made a fashion moment of it.

Georgina, 28, who welcomed twin children; a girl and a boy, had revealed last month that they lost the boy at birth while the girl, Bella Esmeralda, had survived.

Since the death of her son, Georgina has not been seen in public as she’s been staying back home to care for her newborn daughter and the other children.

She however stepped out in Cannes in a black leather jumpsuit on Wednesday and accessorised the look with an orange Hermès bag, black stilettos, sunglasses, minimal makeup and jewellery. She had her hair in a sleek ponytail

See photos below.

.

