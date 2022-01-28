Cristiano Ronaldo Transforms Burj Khalifa for Georgina Rodriguez’ Birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo spared no expense in ensuring that his fiancée, Georgina Rodriguez felt extremely special on her birthday.

The Portuguese international and Manchester United footballer, transformed the landmark of Burj Khalifa in honour of his lady love.

Ronaldo spent thousands of dollars to get the Burj Khalifa bursting in a kaleidoscope of colours with photos of Georgina.

He posted a clip of what the scene looked like on his Instagram page as he wished her a happy birthday. Rodriguez also posted series of photos from the scene, thanking everyone who made her day special.

