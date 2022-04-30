Cristiano Ronaldo Shares First Photo of His Newborn Daughter

Cristiano Ronaldo is a father again after he welcomed another baby with fiancée, Georgina Rodriguez a few weeks back.
The international football star who revealed that they lost one of the babies; a boy at birth as they had been expecting twins, shared first photos of his newborn daughter.
Cristiano Ronaldo posted a black white photo of himself cradling his daughter in his arms on his verified Instagram page on Saturday, April 30.
The shirtless hunk of a dad captioned the sweet shot; ‘ Forever Love…”