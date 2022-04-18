Cristiano Ronaldo Says Newborn Son has Died

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family are in mourning.

The football legend took to his Twitter today to announce that he and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have just lost their baby son.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” he said, a message which was also replicated by Rodriguez.

Recall that the Manchester United and Portugal star announced in October he and Rodriguez were expecting twins. In December, they announced they were expecting a boy and a girl.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez wrote Monday on social media, “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

See his post:

