Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Pays Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez €100,000 Per Month

Cristiano Ronaldo does ensures that his girlfriend lacks for nothing as he reportedly has her on a monthly salary.

According to El Nacional, the Manchester United forward pays his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez over €100,000 monthly for a variety of responsibilities.

Rodriguez, a model who is the subject of a new documentary entitled “I Am Georgina” on Netflix, has previously spoken about the challenges of adapting to life with her world-famous boyfriend.

The pair have been dating since 2017 and have a child together, with twins on the way.

Ronaldo is one of the best-paid footballers in the world, having signed a bumper deal when he returned to United in Old Trafford.

It is believed the €100,000 sum relates to “expenses and care of the children”.

The couple had their first child together in late 2017, a daughter named Alana, while Ronaldo has older children from surrogates.

Rodriguez has also become a stepmother to Ronaldo’s older children, Cristiano Jr, Eva and Mateo

