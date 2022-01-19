Cristiano Ronaldo considering leaving United

Footie superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is considering leaving Manchester United in summer.

Reports coming out of England suggest the 36-year-old forward will bail out if the Red Devils fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Ronaldo has scored 14 goals since his return to Old Trafford last summer, but his goals have not been enough to mask the troubles at the English giants.

And another man who could be on his way out is Paul Pogba, who is reported to be in talks with PSG.

According to Italian news outlet Calciomercato (via Daily Mail), Manchester United are leading the race to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, with Italian giants Juventus also vying for their signature.

