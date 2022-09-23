Cristiano Ronaldo charged by FA

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with ‘improper and/or violent conduct following the incident where he appeared to knock a mobile phone out of a supporter’s hand.

The incident happened at Everton’s Goodison Park after Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat last April.

Footage shared on social media showed the Portugal international appearing to smash a phone out of a young fan’s hand as he left the pitch and headed towards the tunnel.

Ronaldo, 37, was cautioned by police regarding the incident in August and later issued an apology to 14- year-old Jacob Harding on his Instagram account, admitting his emotions after such a damaging result had got the better of him.

United have announced they will be supporting their player in response to the charge.

A statement from the FA read: ‘Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for an incident that took place after Manchester United’s Premier League match against Everton FC on Saturday 9 April 2022.

‘It is alleged that the forward’s conduct after the final whistle was improper and/or violent.’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...