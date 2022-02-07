Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 400m followers in Instagram

Footie ace Cristiano Ronaldo has crossed yet another milestone on social media, becoming the first person ever to reach the 400 million followers mark on Instagram.

In September 2021, the forward had 237 million followers which made him the most followed man on the application, a sum that has since grown exponentially in a matter of months.

With 3242 posts, Ronaldo, who turned 37 on Saturday, has an average of 10 million ‘likes’ for each one and only follows 501 users.

Reality star, Kylie Jenner is second in the rankings with over 308million followers, with Lionel Messi sitting in third with 306million.

British broadcaster Piers Morgan shared a photo of himself and the Manchester United forward on Twitter.

He said, “Congratulations on becoming the first human being ever to reach 400 million followers on Instagram.

“The undisputed social media goat, p.s he only follows 500 people, including me… he knows a good grammer when he sees one.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...