Crew Hard at Work for Kanye and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover Show

The countdown is on with only a few hours on the clock until Drake and Kanye West reunite on stage as performers.

The crew members have been hard at work, round the clock to ensure the massive spectacle that is the stage is completed in time..

TMZ obtained a series of photos taken Wednesday inside L.A. Memorial Coliseum where the Free Larry Hoover event is scheduled to go down on Thursday, December 9.

In the photos, there is a massive, elevated platform in the middle of what is usually a grass field.

Sources with direct knowledge say a crew of more than 200 workers has been going nonstop to get the stage finished.

We trust Kanye and Drake not to spare any expense in bringing their vision to life as sources say the show’s budget is an estimated $10+ million. This counts for the stage construction/production, space rental, security, event staffers and more.

For Thursday night’s show, sources say it’ll be an “environmental experience,” the largest ever created — and feature incredible projections throughout. Construction crews have even been seen pouring concrete to build up the foundation.

Obviously, Drake and Kanye haven’t rehearsed inside the stadium yet, but we’re told they’ve been doing so off-site — and a dress rehearsal will happen before the real deal Thursday.

Security has been a top priority for show organizers after the tragic event at Astroworld. Reports say there’s no general admission, all reserved seats and there will be plenty of reinforcements in place to make sure everyone is safe.

