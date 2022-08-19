Creator of Netflix’s Squid Game, Hwang Dong-Hyuk Reveals Plot Details for Season 2

Hwang Dong-Hyuk has shared new plot details for the season 2 of the record breaking Netflix series, Squid Game.

In an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the creator of the show said that the sequel would be a natural evolution from where the story stopped in season one with the lead actor, Seong Gi-hun turning away from boarding the plane.

He said, “The philosophies I put in season one will naturally extend to season two. Instead of trying to meet the expectations of viewers, I just thought about the last moment when Gi-hun turned away from boarding the plane, and I thought about what he’ll do next.”

Revealing that season two would take a natural flow, the Korean filmmaker said, “There will naturally be a flow of events that will lead all the way to the end of the season. I can’t share any details yet, but you know that Song Gi-hun has become a totally new person by the end of season one, so season two is going to be about what that new Gi-hun is going to do and how things will unfold with this new kind of character.”

