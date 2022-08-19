Friday, August 19, 2022
HomeMovies
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Creator of Netflix’s Squid Game, Hwang Dong-Hyuk Reveals Plot Details for Season 2

Hwang Dong-Hyuk has shared new plot details for the season 2 of the record breaking Netflix series, Squid Game.

In an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the creator of the show said that the sequel would be a natural evolution from where the story stopped in season one with the lead actor, Seong Gi-hun turning away from boarding the plane.

He said, “The philosophies I put in season one will naturally extend to season two. Instead of trying to meet the expectations of viewers, I just thought about the last moment when Gi-hun turned away from boarding the plane, and I thought about what he’ll do next.”

Revealing that season two would take a natural flow, the Korean filmmaker said, “There will naturally be a flow of events that will lead all the way to the end of the season. I can’t share any details yet, but you know that Song Gi-hun has become a totally new person by the end of season one, so season two is going to be about what that new Gi-hun is going to do and how things will unfold with this new kind of character.”

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: