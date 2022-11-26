COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo’s Emaciated Photos Stir Major Concern

New photos of COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo surfaced yesterday, stirring major concern about his health.

The photos show how emaciated he has become, and this has got many people speculating about his health. While his church didn’t address the photos or the alleged health issues, they confirmed the photos, adding that they were taken in the UK, at the Old Trafford Stadium.

“Hello Manchester! We are live at Old Trafford making sure that you have a great time at The #COZAManchester Special Sunday Service,” the church said.

See the photos:

