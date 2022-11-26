Saturday, November 26, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo’s Emaciated Photos Stir Major Concern

New photos of COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo surfaced yesterday, stirring major concern about his health.

The photos show how emaciated he has become, and this has got many people speculating about his health. While his church didn’t address the photos or the alleged health issues, they confirmed the photos, adding that they were taken in the UK, at the Old Trafford Stadium.

“Hello Manchester! We are live at Old Trafford making sure that you have a great time at The #COZAManchester Special Sunday Service,” the church said.

See the photos:

  

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: