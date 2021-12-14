Covid Red List: Nigeria has taken steps to reverse ban – FG

Nigeria has initiated diplomatic steps to reverse the country’s inclusion into a red list by some nations in the wake of the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who represented the Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, stated at an emergency briefing by the committee on Monday.

According to him, the move is in the best interest of all parties, noting that the country is expecting a positive response within a week.

He noted that the PSC has also evaluated the developments on the relationship between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), stating that the Federal Government’s position is in line with established ICAO Protocols and the spirit of the BASA signed with the UAE.

Sirika insisted that Nigeria’s sovereignty remains paramount and that mutual respect will be upheld as a guiding principle in the best interest of the nation.

He maintained that so far, the death toll from COVID-19 in the country has been below 3,000.

Sirika added that Nigeria is yet to receive a letter circulating on social media and indicating a revised travel restriction update purportedly from the UAE.

Earlier in the day, a memo complete with a reference number and allegedly from the United Arab Emirates had emerged stating that owing to an increasing number of COVID-19 infected passengers at destination, it has decided to stop accepting Nigerian passengers into the country.

Consequently, airlines were forced to eject Nigerian passengers whose final destination was Dubai.

It was a major escalation in the diplomatic standoff between the two nations following the travel restriction imposed over fears of Omicron.

