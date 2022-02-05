COVID-19: Nigeria registers 35 additional infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said it registered 35 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Jan. 4.

The NCDC said this via its verified website on Saturday morning, adding that the number of infections in the country had risen to 253,540 on Jan. 4.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the daily number of COVID-19 cases on Friday reduced to 35 from 100 infections on Jan. 3.

The new data which showed a decline in the number of infections did not include an update from Lagos State, the country’s coronavirus epicenter.

NCDC stated that no additional death was reported, as such the death toll remained 3,136 as of Friday.

It, however, stated that 89 patients in the country were discharged, which included 67 community discharged cases in the FCT on Feb. 4.

According to NCDC, 229,982, Nigeria residents had recovered from COVID-19 so far.

The agency noted that Rivers recorded 15 infections, the highest number of confirmed cases for the day, while Katsina reported eight cases, the FCT six, Gombe four, Ekiti, and Kano reported one case each. (NAN)

