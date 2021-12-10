Covid-19: FG commences administration of booster shots

Nigeria’s federal Government on Friday started the administration of COVID-19 booster shots as the fourth wave of the pandemic sweeps.

“Following the detection of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Nigeria, the Federal Government reviewed the country’s vaccination programme and resolved to introduce the booster dose using the Pfizer Bio-N-Tech vaccine across the country,” the Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib, said during the flag-off of vaccination for Internally Displaced People (IDP) camps.

“This will take effect as from tomorrow, Friday the 10th of December 2021.”

He added that while the country’s vaccination drive has faced several bottlenecks including “large-scale misinformation,” Nigeria has recorded some successes.

“Today, Thursday, December 9th, 2021, 7,361,810 Nigerians have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and this represents 6.6% of the eligible population,” Faisal said.

“3,846,762 eligible Nigerians have received their second doses and are fully vaccinated against the virus representing 3.4% of the eligible population.”

This comes as the US said it donated 2.5 million Pfizer vaccine doses to Nigeria, a move expected to further boost the pandemic fight in the country.

