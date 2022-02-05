COVID-19: Another Siju Iluyomade’s Free Arise Vaccine Holds On Feb 9

The Arise Women organization through its Convener, Dr. Siju Iluyomade has for the third time in just weeks put together another free Covid-19 vaccination for people around Lagos and environs.

The exercise which will be for those that already took the first dose weeks back will also be opened to those that will get the first dose.

According to the information made available, the vaccination slated for Wednesday, 9 February 2022 will be held at the Arise Vaccination clinic, 7/8 Chief Yesufu Abiodun Way, City Of David Church Road, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The most effective vaccines from AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Pfizer are already in place along with the booster shot for people in a very serene environment.

This is another great initiative of the Convener, Arise Women to make sure the effort of the government to address the shortfall in the designation of locations for people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 which has ravaged the world for almost 2years.

It will be recalled that the international NGO which has intervened in so many areas to improve the standard of living of Nigerians in terms of support for social amenities and many more, held the last vaccination exercise on 16 December 2021.

To make the place conducive and friendly, the Arise team has made provision for food for everyone who comes around to be vaccinated on the day.

