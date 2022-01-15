Coutinho’s debut goal earns Villa 2-2 draw against United

Substitute Philippe Coutinho scored a late equaliser on his Aston Villa debut as Steven Gerrard’s side fought back from two goals down to draw a pulsating Premier League game 2-2 with Manchester United at Villa Park Saturday night.

Coutinho was just about to be introduced by Villa boss Gerrard midway through the second half when Bruno Fernandes slammed home his second goal of the game off the underside of the bar.

But the Brazilian proved the catalyst for a memorable response that sent the Villains wild.

First he drove at the United defence, helping to create the space which Jacob Ramsey exploited to pull a goal back.

Then Ramsey slid over an excellent cross from the left which Raphael Varane was unable to intercept as he slid back, leaving Coutinho to finish into an empty net.

