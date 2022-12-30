Search
Courtney Love Says She Was Fired From ‘Fight Club’ Because She Told Brad Pitt He Couldn’t Play Kurt Cobain in Movie

Courtney Love has revealed the price she had to pay for challenging Brad Pitt.

According to the actress, she was supposed to be in David Fincher’s 1999 film Fight Club, but lost her role after she had a disagreement with Brad Pitt.

“I get the role, so the lawyers have called the lawyers—this is my role,” she told Marc Maron on a recent episode of his WTF podcast.“We’d done all these table reads, I’d gone to work privately with David [Fincher], and I get this phone call and it’s from Gus Van Sant, and Gus is having lunch with Brad Pitt… He goes, ‘Brad really wants to do a movie about music.’”

This was at the time Van Sant suggested the idea of making a movie about Love’s ex-husband, Kurt Cobain, who passed away in 1994.

Well, Love didn’t think Pitt playing her ex-husband was a good idea.

She said on the podcast, “It was like the hellmouth opened, oh my God, ‘We wanna do it about Kurt!’ And 22 years later I still kick myself for not having the shark instinct to be like, ‘Sure,’ and fuck ‘em later. I went nuclear. ‘I don’t do Faust, who the fuck do you think you are?!’”

Afterward, she received a call from Fincher who fired her. “My landline rang and it was David Fincher. I knew it was gonna be him,” she said. “And yeah, he fired me because I wouldn’t let Brad play Kurt.”

Listen to her:

