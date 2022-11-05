Court to Sentence Hushpuppi on Monday

Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi is to be sentenced by a US court on Monday, November 7.

Contrary to the rumoured sentencing making the rounds, the social media celebrity, will not know his fate till Monday.

There were reports on Friday, November 4, that Hushpuppi had been sentenced to 11 years in prison in the United States, but according to the BBC, the report is fake.

Hushpuppi is a suspected Nigerian internet fraudster arrested in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in June 2020 and was extradited to the United States on July 3. He was arrested for defrauding over 1.9 million people, the majority of them being Americans.

The 37-year-old had pleaded guilty to the charges filed against him.

